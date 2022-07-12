Advertisement

Man flees to Kentucky following Franklin County shooting, police say

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 43-year-old man was arrested in Kentucky after an argument turned violent Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m., deputies said Kristopher Coleman, 43, shot a 40-year-old man in the 2000 block of Highway 100 in Labadie, Mo. The men got into an argument before shots were fired. Coleman then allegedly sped off in a black Dodge Caravan, heading to Kentucky where he has family.

Coleman was arrested Wednesday by Lexington Police Department. He is being held on a $250,000 bond on armed criminal action and assault charges.

