Local voices testify before Senate Judiciary Committee about overturning of Roe v. Wade

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Individuals from the St. Louis region testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday about the ramifications of the Supreme Court decision.

When the Senate returned for the first time since Roe was overturned, they heard from those impacted by the change. One of those who spoke was a St. Louis region Planned Parenthood doctor who told lawmakers she’s already seen the harm.

Missouri is one of 10 states with an abortion ban. Illinois’ lieutenant governor testified about the impact of neighboring states restricting access.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.