‘I want justice for my husband;’ Wife speaks after North City man dies in suspected dog attack

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A devastated Melvina Moore surrounds herself with photos of her wedding day.

“The love that he showed me was unreal,” said Melvina, pointing to her husband, Dennis Moore, in the photo. “This wedding you see, I asked him for it, and he gave it to me because I never had a wedding.”

She spent eight years with the 62-year-old retired landscaper who quickly became known for his compassion and friendliness in the Penrose neighborhood of North City.

“Friendly, compassionate, understanding. You can come and talk to him [about] anything,” said Melvina. “He was for his community. He never wanted to leave his community, and this is where he died.”

Melvina says she was working an overnight shift on July 9 and stopped hearing from her husband after 8 p.m.

“No call from Dennis the whole night. I usually didn’t have to call him. I had to call him that night because [there was no] Dennis,” she said.

It was not until Sunday morning after she got home from work that she says the police answered his phone. Melvina says they found Dennis’ body in the alleyway by San Francisco and Sacramento Avenues. When she went to identify him, she was only allowed to see his face.

“It wasn’t no foul play, that’s what they said, and they have evidence that dogs ate him up, and his body was decayed,” she said. “And [police] said a 92-year-old elderly man was coming out at 7:30 and found him on the ground, and the dogs attacked him.”

Melvina says she does not know why Dennis may have been out late at night or how he may have ended up attacked by dogs. She also worries the three Pit Bulls that have been caught since the accident are not the only ones still out there.

“We don’t know how many are out there, and they can be just like that,” she said. “So, we really need to take this seriously.”

She believes someone trained these dogs to be violent and wants them to be held accountable.

“These are wolves you’re raising; you’re raising dogs to be a wild animal. Dogs are supposed to be loved, and cherished. They’re supposed to be like a family,” said Melvina. “I want justice for my husband. He would do it for me.”

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office tells News 4 that Dennis’ autopsy is complete, but it could be 8-12 weeks until the cause and manner of death are certified.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say Animal Control and the Medical Examiner’s office have taken over the investigation and there are no additional details at this time.

