Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing St. Francois County baby

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing 2-week-old boy from St. Francois County who may be with his biological mother.

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Aryan Shinstock. Police tell News 4 that his mother, 29-year-old Kala Boesch, failed to show up for a court appearance. The St. Francois County Court has issued him into the protective custody of the State of Missouri.

Authorities believe Boesch may be en route to the Lake of the Ozarks. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the whereabouts of Shinstock is asked to call police.

