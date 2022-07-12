Advertisement

Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing St. Francois County baby

Aryan Shinstock and Kala Boesch
Aryan Shinstock and Kala Boesch(Missouri Highway Patrol)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing 2-week-old boy from St. Francois County who may be with his biological mother.

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Aryan Shinstock. Police tell News 4 that his mother, 29-year-old Kala Boesch, failed to show up for a court appearance. The St. Francois County Court has issued him into the protective custody of the State of Missouri.

Authorities believe Boesch may be en route to the Lake of the Ozarks. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the whereabouts of Shinstock is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis region doctor testifies
Local voices testify before Senate Judiciary Committee about overturning of Roe v. Wade
Elmer
Meet Elmer! Our Pet of the Week
St. Louis Skyline with the Gateway Arch, Missouri-USA
National Association of College Admission will not hold convention in St. Louis due to Missouri abortion law
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east