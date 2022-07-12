4Warn Weather: Seasonal Heat, low humidity

Weather Discussion: Abnormally dry conditions are spreading across the region due to the lack of rainfall. In June, we were running at nearly a 3″ deficit, and this month we’ve had little widespread accumulations. There are low rain chances this weekend, but accumulations aren’t expected to amount to much. Expect near normal heat this week with humidity slowly creeping a bit higher but not too steamy at all.

