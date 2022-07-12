Advertisement

4Warn Weather: Seasonal Heat, low humidity

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Abnormally dry conditions are spreading across the region due to the lack of rainfall. In June, we were running at nearly a 3″ deficit, and this month we’ve had little widespread accumulations. There are low rain chances this weekend, but accumulations aren’t expected to amount to much. Expect near normal heat this week with humidity slowly creeping a bit higher but not too steamy at all.

