Woman shot, killed in Riverview

A woman is dead after a shooting in Riverview Sunday.
A woman is dead after a shooting in Riverview Sunday.(KMOV staff)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in Riverview Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Chambers Road. Officers found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds just after 5 p.m. She died at the scene.

Police said the woman’s car was stolen in the incident but it is not being classified as a carjacking because she was not in the vehicle when a suspect stole it.

Police did not say how old the woman was. The St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons division is investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

