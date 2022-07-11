WANTED: Police seeking car connected to fatal East St. Louis drive-by shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are searching for a car that they say is connected to a homicide that happened in East St. Louis in June.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Lynch Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on June 24. Suspects inside a newer, dark-colored sedan with tinted windows, chrome trim around the windows and driver-side door damage shot Willie Clanton, 64, as they passed by.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the car’s location is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

