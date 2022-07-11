Man arrested after stabbing incident at Walgreens in Des Peres

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in custody after stabbing a Walgreens employee in Des Peres.

Police say on Sunday, at 2:20 p.m., the suspect walked past the victim who was assisting a customer. When he walked past a second time, he pulled out a four-inched knife, stabbed the victim’s left side of its neck, and walked out of the store. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the knife.

The suspect was issued one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action with no bond, and the suspect will remain in custody, according to officials. Police say the suspect has an extensive violent criminal history.

