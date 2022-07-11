Small earthquake reported in southern Illinois

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Franklin County early Sunday evening, July 10.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City at 5:31 p.m.

The quake was first reported as a magnitude 2.0 and later upgraded.

At least five people reported feeling the quake. Of these reports, three were from Benton, Illinois, just north of the epicenter.

