Police searching for missing man last seen on motorcycle in Foristell

Michael Gray and the type of motorcycle police believe he was last seen riding(St. Charles County PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORISTELL, Mo. (KMOV) - The search is on for a missing man who was last seen riding a motorcycle in Foristell, Mo. Saturday afternoon.

Police are looking for 64-year-old Michael Gray. He was last seen riding a blue 2017 Yamaha Chappy XSR with Missouri license plate number GA9DV around 3:00 p.m. Saturday. He was spotted in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road and was wearing a black full-face helmet, long sleeve shirt, khaki cargo shorts, white socks and brown shoes.

Authorities believe he may have traveled north on county Highway B towards Grafton, Illinois. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

