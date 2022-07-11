Police searching for missing man last seen on motorcycle in Foristell

FORISTELL, Mo. (KMOV) - The search is on for a missing man who was last seen riding a motorcycle in Foristell, Mo. Saturday afternoon.

Police are looking for 64-year-old Michael Gray. He was last seen riding a blue 2017 Yamaha Chappy XSR with Missouri license plate number GA9DV around 3:00 p.m. Saturday. He was spotted in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road and was wearing a black full-face helmet, long sleeve shirt, khaki cargo shorts, white socks and brown shoes.

Authorities believe he may have traveled north on county Highway B towards Grafton, Illinois. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

