Police searching for missing man last seen on motorcycle in Foristell
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORISTELL, Mo. (KMOV) - The search is on for a missing man who was last seen riding a motorcycle in Foristell, Mo. Saturday afternoon.
Police are looking for 64-year-old Michael Gray. He was last seen riding a blue 2017 Yamaha Chappy XSR with Missouri license plate number GA9DV around 3:00 p.m. Saturday. He was spotted in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road and was wearing a black full-face helmet, long sleeve shirt, khaki cargo shorts, white socks and brown shoes.
Authorities believe he may have traveled north on county Highway B towards Grafton, Illinois. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
