Humane Society offering discounts on adult dog adoptions
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society of Missouri is offering a special promotion aimed at getting as many dogs as possible their forever homes.
The organization is offering $50 off on adoption fees for all adult dogs. Many adult dogs get overlooked for puppies, but there are a lot of benefits to getting a pet with a little more experience. That includes less need for training and dogs with more laid-back personalities.
The promotion started Monday runs through July 17.
