Advertisement

Humane Society offering discounts on adult dog adoptions

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society of Missouri is offering a special promotion aimed at getting as many dogs as possible their forever homes.

The organization is offering $50 off on adoption fees for all adult dogs. Many adult dogs get overlooked for puppies, but there are a lot of benefits to getting a pet with a little more experience. That includes less need for training and dogs with more laid-back personalities.

The promotion started Monday runs through July 17.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Barnes-Jewish Hospital is providing a new outpatient center in West County.
Barnes-Jewish West County establishes new outpatient center
CEO of Experience Real Estate Partners with Exp. Kathy Helbig-Strick joins News 4 to talk about...
Women buying homes
The Humane Society of Missouri is offering $50 off on adoption fees for all adult dogs
Humane Society offering discounts on adult dog adoptions
Jimissa Rivers, 30, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed...
Woman charged after 2 stabbed at DePaul Hospital