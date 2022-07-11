Humane Society offering discounts on adult dog adoptions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society of Missouri is offering a special promotion aimed at getting as many dogs as possible their forever homes.

The organization is offering $50 off on adoption fees for all adult dogs. Many adult dogs get overlooked for puppies, but there are a lot of benefits to getting a pet with a little more experience. That includes less need for training and dogs with more laid-back personalities.

The promotion started Monday runs through July 17.

