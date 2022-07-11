As gas prices start falling, Wentzville officials question why their prices remain higher than state average

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - As gas prices across Missouri continue to trend downward, officials in one St. Charles County community are questioning why its prices remain high.

In Wentzville, gas prices along Wentzville Parkway hover around $4.50, about 10 cents above the state average.

“I’m driving from Florida to Minnesota and this was a little bit of a surprise how high it is,” said one driver.

Nick Guccione, the mayor of Wentzville, said residents have been reaching out to him and city aldermen, namely Tricia Byrnes, about the noticeable discrepancy in gas prices.

“It’s astounding the difference in prices from city to city and exit to exit,” he said. “I kind of wonder...why the gas...is it just greed? I don’t know, I’d like that answer.”

On Monday, Guccione and Byrnes drove around Wentzville, documenting gas prices at a variety of fuel pumps. Nearly all advertised one gallon of gas for $4.52.

“You see a lot of people that are traveling, you see a lot of out-of-state plates and if that’s the answer, I’d like to get that stopped,” said Byrnes. “I don’t want as a resident, for us to pay higher so we can gouge people traveling through our county.”

GasBuddy.com shows gas prices ranging from $3.89 and $4.21 in neighboring St. Charles and St. Peters, 30 to 50 cents cheaper than Wentzville.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, about 15 percent of what’s paid for a gallon of gas goes toward marketing and distribution. A major factor in price fluctuations within that category, it said, is whether a station is owned by refiners or is an independent business that purchases gasoline from a refiner and resells it.

The agency says about half of the cost of a gallon of gas reflects the price of crude oil, while about 16 percent comprises federal and state taxes. Refining costs and profits make up about 15 percent, with the remaining 15 percent dedicated to marketing and distribution.

“It’s been very expensive but it’s less than it would have been a few weeks ago,” said one driver.

Without knowing the financials of each station, industry experts say it can be hard to pinpoint exactly why prices are higher in some places and not others.

“It’s all a domino effect,” said Guccione. “Food prices are up, gas prices are up, everything is up and it’s hurting people’s wallets. If we can figure out why our prices are high and do something about it, maybe we can bring some relief.”

Guccione said the city does not have a local gas tax. However, the State of Missouri’s gas tax increases 2.5 cents on July 1, as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.