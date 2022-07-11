Episode 192: Serendipity Ice Cream

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just in time for National Ice Cream Day (July 17), beloved Serendipity Ice Cream is now open in The Grove in St. Louis.

It will be almost 19 years to the day that Beckie Jacobs open her shop in Webster Groves.

She closed that storefront in 2021 and the new space offers a larger footprint, which means more original ice cream flavors and more opportunity for wholesale business. She saw a need in the neighborhood and decided to meet it by opening earlier, serving up coffee, bagels, and pastries, and eventually later, serving up boozy options.

Check their website for the latest on hours and offerings. We wanted to know, what’s an ice cream shop owner’s favorite flavor.



Beckie Jacobs shares that and more including how she learned the ins and outs of the ice cream business, one scoop at a time.

