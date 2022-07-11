ELECTION DAY: Here’s everything you need to know before you vote

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri’s primary for the November election is Tuesday, August 2. Primaries for federal, state and local offices will be held. There will also be ballot propositions and special elections to fill open aldermanic seats.

Sample Ballots

For the entire State of Missouri, you can look up your sample ballot by clicking here.

St. Louis County: You can enter your address to see your sample ballot by clicking here.

St. Louis City: You can view the primary ballot by clicking here. You can view the ballot for the special election in Ward 21 by clicking here.

St. Charles County: You can look up a sample ballot by clicking here.

Jefferson County: You can enter your address to see your sample ballot by clicking here.

Franklin County: You can look up a sample ballot by clicking here.

Lincoln County: You can look up a sample ballot by clicking here.

St. Francois County: You can look up a sample ballot by clicking here.

Washington County: You can look up a sample ballot by clicking here.

Pike County: (downloads as a zip drive)

Ste. Genevieve County: You can look up a sample ballot by clicking here.

Perry County: You can look up a sample ballot by clicking here.

Iron County: You can look up a sample ballot by clicking here.

Montgomery County: You can look up a sample ballot by clicking here.

Gasconade County: You can look up a sample ballot by clicking here.

Phelps County: You can look up a sample ballot by clicking here.

Polling Places

Polls across Missouri will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. To check your polling place and specific times click the website here.

Voter ID

Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state

Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof

Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government documents that contain the name and address of the voter

Missouri U.S. Senate Race: Meet the Candidates

The Republican ballot includes 21 candidates. The top candidates include former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

The Democratic ballot includes 11 candidates. The frontrunners include former veteran Lucas Kunce and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.

Propositions

Prop S (St. Louis City) - Makes improvements to the St. Louis Public School District. The bond issue would not raise taxes but would set aside $160 million to update the district’s facilities.

Prop A (St. Louis County) - Otherwise called the Whistleblower Law. It would strengthen protections for people coming forward in the county.

Prop M (St. Louis County) - Proposes a compensation commission and additional procedures for when council members elect to give themselves a raise.

Prop V (St. Louis County) - Addresses political appointments by the county executive. It will provide clarity on the procedure if the council decided to reject an appointment.

