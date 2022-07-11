Dozens of cars broken into at Mercy Hospital South
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Forty-six cars were damaged and 10 vehicles had items stolen early Sunday morning at Mercy Hospital South, police said.
Police responded to the incident after 4 a.m. A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said there are no suspects at this time.
It is unclear at this time what all was stolen out of the vehicles. A spokesperson from Mercy Hospital South sent News 4 the following statement:
