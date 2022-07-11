Dozens of cars broken into at Mercy Hospital South

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Forty-six cars were damaged and 10 vehicles had items stolen early Sunday morning at Mercy Hospital South, police said.

Police responded to the incident after 4 a.m. A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said there are no suspects at this time.

It is unclear at this time what all was stolen out of the vehicles. A spokesperson from Mercy Hospital South sent News 4 the following statement:

“There were car break-ins on the Mercy South campus overnight. We are dismayed anyone would choose to break in to someone else’s car, especially cars belonging to critical health care workers as those caregivers were aiding patients in need. We are working with St. Louis County Police to help them in their investigation in any way we can, and we refer you to them to determine what details they wish to share about their ongoing investigation. Mercy South is increasing our security measures in order to protect our patients, visitors and co-workers and their property while on campus.”

