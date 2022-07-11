Car shortage could mean higher personal property taxes, St. Charles Co leaders propose a fix

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - The pandemic and continued supply chain issues mean cars are in high demand and short supply, leading to high prices. The inflated vehicle costs are now impacting personal property taxes.

“Inflation has impacted the assessed value of vehicles and, as a result, the personal property tax residents will have to pay on automobiles will increase by more than 20 percent,” said St. Charles County Councilman Mike Elam. “It’s not the fault of St. Charles County taxpayers, and I think this is a short-term issue. If we can offer some relief for taxpayers, we need to do it. It’s the right thing to do.”

He plans to introduce a resolution Monday night to adjust the tax rate to keep it at 2021 levels. The assessor’s office uses the National Automobile Dealers’ Association trade-in values, which are significantly higher, even if the car’s actual value isn’t.

This would only impact the county’s portion of funds from personal property tax. The majority goes to schools, fire and libraries.

“Really it’s probably around $24 per household,” said Elam. But in today’s economy, he said every penny counts.

State Rep. John Weimann says they attempted to push a similar bill through on the state level during the last session but it died in the Senate. He’s hopeful they can introduce a bill during the special session and pass it this summer.

St. Charles County Council will discuss the proposed resolution at Monday’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.