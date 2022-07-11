Local leaders debate healthcare options for women after overturning of Roe v. Wade

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been two weeks since abortions were outlawed in Missouri and protesters are still taking to the streets. Sunday afternoon, hundreds of protestors rallied around downtown St. Louis and made their way onto Interstate 64.

“I think everyone needs to be out on these streets right now because it’s very important. Lives are gonna be lost, people are gonna be in bad situations, this is important,” Skylar Baxter said.

Baxter was one of many rallying in support of abortion rights in St. Louis Sunday afternoon. Despite the protesting, News 4 is now asking what’s being done to help women who are seeking abortion care outside the state and what are lawmakers in Missouri doing to help women who go forth with their pregnancy.

“We have petitioned the Biden Administration to expand access to Medicaid. We’ve been fighting with the federal government to get us more resources to help the most vulnerable in our community for years,” Mary Elizabeth Coleman said.

Coleman, one of the Republican state representatives for Jefferson County, said it’s a petition that would give low income women access to months of medical services after they give birth. Coleman, who sponsored Missouri’s trigger law, said millions of dollars are already in place locally to help women.

“Healthy Moms Healthy Babies is one of the biggest Missouri programs that helps women who find themselves in an unexpected pregnancy, and there’s also abortion alternatives money at any local pregnancy resource center” Coleman explained.

For those who want abortion care, one Missouri U.S. Senate Candidate said he’s working to keep those resources available.

“There are people whose lives are being affected right now, and it’s important to recognize that historically abortions haven’t been accessible for everyone,” Spencer Toder said.

Toder, who’s vying to be the democratic nominee for U.S. Senate next month, said his team has been helping Missourians prepare and navigate this new change for months now.

“Tonight when you go to my website, spencertoder.com and you click on the reproductive rights link, you can see how much it costs for someone to get an abortion out of state,” Toder added.

Toder said his goal is to fundraise for organizations like Pro-Choice Missouri so voters and Missourians have access to the healthcare they need.

