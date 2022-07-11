Barnes-Jewish West County establishes new outpatient center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University Physicians are establishing a new outpatient center in West County.

This center will include clinics and operating rooms for ophthalmology and otolaryngology surgical procedures.

“Our patients can now receive exceptional care outside a traditional hospital setting for certain conditions,” President of Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital Ann Abad said. “The outpatient surgery area will allow patients to have a procedure, spend a short time in recovery, and then return home where they are most comfortable to complete their healing.”

Outpatient clinics within the new facility will begin providing care to patients this month. The surgery area is expected to open in August.

For more information, call 314-996-3300; LASIK, 855-735-2745; and otolaryngology, 314-362-7509. To learn more about the new facility, click here.

