Advertisement

Barnes-Jewish West County establishes new outpatient center

Barnes-Jewish Hospital is providing a new outpatient center in West County.
Barnes-Jewish Hospital is providing a new outpatient center in West County.(Storyblocks.com)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University Physicians are establishing a new outpatient center in West County.

This center will include clinics and operating rooms for ophthalmology and otolaryngology surgical procedures.

“Our patients can now receive exceptional care outside a traditional hospital setting for certain conditions,” President of Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital Ann Abad said. “The outpatient surgery area will allow patients to have a procedure, spend a short time in recovery, and then return home where they are most comfortable to complete their healing.”

Outpatient clinics within the new facility will begin providing care to patients this month. The surgery area is expected to open in August.

For more information, call 314-996-3300; LASIK, 855-735-2745; and otolaryngology, 314-362-7509. To learn more about the new facility, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CEO of Experience Real Estate Partners with Exp. Kathy Helbig-Strick joins News 4 to talk about...
Women buying homes
The outside of DePaul Hospital
Woman arrested after 2 stabbed at DePaul Hospital
Man charged after stabbing incident at Walgreens in Des Peres
The Cyphers family went to Branson for a family vacation they will never forget.
Branson from 6 to 64: A family diary of a week spent making memories