4 men charged for stealing catalytic converters from 17 cars in Maryland Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four men were charged Monday with stealing in Maryland Heights.

A statement shows in between Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, 2021, the catalytic converters from 17 cars parked at the Bimbo Bakeries facility had been stolen. Police say 12 of them were owned by the business and their value was at least $39,612.33.

Police stopped a 1999 Odyssey, driven by Dylan Brockett, 18, James Beckring, 19, and Da’Monie Moore, 22, for a traffic violation. Inside the car, found two converters and two battery-powered saws. All three suspects admitted to driving into the Bimbo parking lot to steal the converters.

Officials went to the apartment where the suspects kept the converters and found 39 more inside along with more saws. Allen Tikvesa, 20, admitted to directing the other three suspects to target Bimbo and steal them.

All four of the suspects were indicted for stealing $25,000 or more. The sentencing range is from three to 10 years in prison, a fine up to $10,000, or both.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.