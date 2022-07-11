2 injured after chemical plant explosion in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two people are injured after a chemical plant exploded Sunday night in East St. Louis.

The explosion happened at the Allnex chemical plant in the 2900 block of Missouri Avenue around 10 p.m. The fire could be seen coming out of the roof of the building and multiple fire alarms were still going off after 10:30.

Officials told News 4, a tank inside of the plant exploded injuring two men. Both of the men, ages 28 to 32, were taken to the hospital. One was released but the other is suffering from a chemical burn on about 60 percent of his body. Firefighters said the explosion caused significant damage to the roof of the building.

Fire crews have confirmed there was a chemical spill but it is unknown at the time what kind of chemical it is.

Osha and the St. Clair Hazmat team were inspecting for hazards. News 4 will update the story when more information becomes available.

