Pujols ties Musial for 3rd all-time in extra-base hits
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols continues to climb in the record books.
A solo home run by Pujols in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against the Phillies was his 1,377 career extra-base hit, tying Stan Musial for third all-time. Only Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron have more.
The round-tripper was also Pujols 684th career home run. The Cardinals defeated the Phillies 4-3.
