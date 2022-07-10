Advertisement

Pujols ties Musial for 3rd all-time in extra-base hits

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run during the first inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols continues to climb in the record books.

A solo home run by Pujols in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against the Phillies was his 1,377 career extra-base hit, tying Stan Musial for third all-time. Only Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron have more.

The round-tripper was also Pujols 684th career home run. The Cardinals defeated the Phillies 4-3.

