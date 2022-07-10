Advertisement

Pro-choice protesters briefly block traffic on westbound I-64 near Busch Stadium

Protesters on I-64 near Busch Stadium
Protesters on I-64 near Busch Stadium(MoDOT)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Demonstrators protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade blocked traffic on westbound I-64 near Busch Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The protest started in Kiener Plaza before protesters marched onto westbound I-64 and blocked traffic. The demonstrators were on the highway for about 15 minutes.

Protesters walked off the highway on the Broadway entrance ramp. Nobody was arrested, police tell News 4.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stock image.
Man dead after fatal house fire in North County
Tishaura Jones
Mayor Jones to join President Biden in celebration of new gun safety law
Homicide investigation generic
Man shot, killed in North City
A local non-profit is hosting a dance concert benefit to give back to frontline workers and...
Honoring Our Heroes concert benefit July 15-17th, proceeds go to nurses and first responders