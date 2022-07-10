Pro-choice protesters briefly block traffic on westbound I-64 near Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Demonstrators protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade blocked traffic on westbound I-64 near Busch Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The protest started in Kiener Plaza before protesters marched onto westbound I-64 and blocked traffic. The demonstrators were on the highway for about 15 minutes.

Protesters walked off the highway on the Broadway entrance ramp. Nobody was arrested, police tell News 4.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.