Advertisement

Mayor Jones to join President Biden in celebration of new gun safety law

Tishaura Jones
Tishaura Jones
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mayor Tishaura Jones will be among other fellow elected leaders and gun safety advocates as they join President Biden at the White House to celebrate the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The new act will be the first major federal gun safety law in almost 26 years. The law will require an enhanced background check proceed for people who buy guns under the age of 21. It will also provide federal funding to apply state red flag laws, help disarm domestic abusers, and fund mental health and community violence intervention programs.

Jones serves as co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns. The organization fought for the passage of the law when it was announced in June.

“Americans should be able to buy groceries, go to church, walk through our neighborhoods, march in a parade, or drop our kids off at school without fear of gun violence,” said Mayor Jones. “Communities across the country have called for congressional action to help keep families safe, and I am honored to join President Biden and fellow leaders at the White House to celebrate the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in decades.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health officials are urging people to wear masks again because of a summer surge of COVID-19.
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID-19 surge
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
A woman weeps at the scene of an overnight bar shooting in Soweto, South Africa, Sunday July...
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto
Homicide investigation generic
Man shot, killed in North City