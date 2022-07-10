Mayor Jones to join President Biden in celebration of new gun safety law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mayor Tishaura Jones will be among other fellow elected leaders and gun safety advocates as they join President Biden at the White House to celebrate the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The new act will be the first major federal gun safety law in almost 26 years. The law will require an enhanced background check proceed for people who buy guns under the age of 21. It will also provide federal funding to apply state red flag laws, help disarm domestic abusers, and fund mental health and community violence intervention programs.

Jones serves as co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns. The organization fought for the passage of the law when it was announced in June.

“Americans should be able to buy groceries, go to church, walk through our neighborhoods, march in a parade, or drop our kids off at school without fear of gun violence,” said Mayor Jones. “Communities across the country have called for congressional action to help keep families safe, and I am honored to join President Biden and fellow leaders at the White House to celebrate the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in decades.”

