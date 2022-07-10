Man dead after fatal house fire in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is dead after a fatal house fire in north St. Louis County early Sunday morning.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Hatherly Drive in the City of Bel-Nor around 1:26 a.m. When officers responded to a call for a house fire they found a home partially on fire and a man inside. Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

St. Louis County Police and St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are investigating. Anyone with information should call the police department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.