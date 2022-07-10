Advertisement

Man dead after fatal house fire in North County

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is dead after a fatal house fire in north St. Louis County early Sunday morning.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Hatherly Drive in the City of Bel-Nor around 1:26 a.m. When officers responded to a call for a house fire they found a home partially on fire and a man inside. Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

St. Louis County Police and St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are investigating. Anyone with information should call the police department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tishaura Jones
Mayor Jones to join President Biden in celebration of new gun safety law
Homicide investigation generic
Man shot, killed in North City
A local non-profit is hosting a dance concert benefit to give back to frontline workers and...
Honoring Our Heroes concert benefit July 15-17th, proceeds go to nurses and first responders
A local non-profit is hosting a dance concert benefit to give back to frontline workers and...
Honoring Our Heroes concert benefit July 15-17, proceeds go to nurses and first responders