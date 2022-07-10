Honoring Our Heroes concert benefit July 15-17, proceeds go to nurses and first responders

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) -A local non-profit is hosting a dance concert benefit to give back to frontline workers and their families.

“It’s a good way to honor his memory, keep his legacy alive, and I know it’s what he would want,” Honoring Our Heroes Co-Founder, Julie Williams said.

Williams started the organization, Honoring Our Heroes, with her late husband Jim.

He passed away from COVID in August.

Williams says the nurses and hospital staff gave her hope during this time.

“I’m not going to stop just because they weren’t able to save him. They were able to save others.”

As a result, she plans to keep his memory alive by honoring healthcare workers and those working on the frontlines.

Honoring Our Heroes will host a dance showcase July 15-17 at Keating Theater at Kirkwood High School at 2 p.m.

“One of the last things he said to me was he was going to be in the front row one way or the other.”

Maddie Kirton is a soloist.

“A lot of people in my family have really bad health issues. It really means a lot to me if we can fund hospitals more so they can help more people,” said dancer, Maddie Kirton.

Kirton will be joined by an ensemble of other community dancers and a special vocalist traveling to the area from Texas.

Tickets are $20. All proceeds will go to the Missouri Nurses Association to help healthcare workers and The Backstoppers to help first responders.

To make a charitable donation or for more information on ticket reservations, contact Julie at 314-308-3909 or at honoringourheroes@yahoo.com.

