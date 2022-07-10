CareSTL Health hosting run/walk to address opioid epidemic in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - CareSTL Health is hosting a run/walk in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic.

The Project Opioid Awareness Walk/Run is set for Saturday, August 6 at 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Upper Muny in Forest Park.

“Our first one was before the pandemic, and so when the pandemic started and everything shut down, we skipped a year. So, we’re now building it back up,” said CareSTL Health Chief Financial Officer Jason Ware.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, St. Louis City has the highest opioid overdose death rate in the state, opioids make up the majority of overdose deaths in Missouri, and Black men are the most likely to die in St. Louis City.

“It started with the crack epidemic in the 70s, 80s, and it’s now expanding to fentanyl and other issues and people are dying at an alarming rate because of it,” Ware added.

The event will feature resources for those fighting addiction.

North City resident Ronald Cox told News 4 addiction programs helped him get clean. He’s now placing crosses on Bacon Street near Cass Avenue of friends and family who died from gun violence and overdose deaths.

“I’m praying the drug dealers see this, so they can see many crosses and feel that they are part of this,” Cox said. ”I’m praying that people that are using--they can see the crosses and start thinking ‘I don’t want to be up there as well.’”

Cox can be contacted at 314-399-4886 for those who would like to help his efforts curbing overdose deaths.

Those wishing to participate in CareSTL Health’s run/walk can signup here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.