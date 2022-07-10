Advertisement

Arenado, Helsley make MLB All-Star team

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)(Laurence Kesterson | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley were named to the 2022 MLB All-Star team Sunday.

It’s Arenado’s 7th All-Star selection. Arenado will serve as the reserve at 3rd base. The game will be played at Dodgers Stadium in Arenado’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Arenado has 92 hits, 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .291 on the season. Including this year’s selection, he has been an All-Star in seven of the last eight seasons.

This is Helsley’s first All-Star selection. He has a .75 ERA in 36 innings pitched in 2022. His major league career started with the Cardinals in 2019, with a career ERA of 3.14.

Arenado and Helsley join 1st baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who was elected as a starter, and Albert Pujols, who was added to the roster as a legacy selection, as Cardinals at the All-Star game.

The All-Star game will be played Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX. The Home Run Derby will be the day before at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

