4Warn Weather: Intense Heat Monday!

Weather Discussion: Big heat arrives Monday with highs in the upper 90s. The humidity will be steamy, but not as excessive as what we dealt with last week. However, that high humidity will make it feel hotter, up to 103 for the heat index Monday afternoon. However this is not a heat wave as it will “cool” down to near normal (but still hot) levels for the rest of the week.

The cool front is not a very strong trigger for storms, so as it moves through late Monday evening and Monday night, it may not trigger any storms.

However, we need to be on guard because if a storm can get going it could be severe with strong winds or hail. Then, after the front has passed and when the severe threat is much lower, a few spotty storms may pop up Tuesday morning between 6AM and 10AM. These will be hit and miss and are not expected to be severe. Check back on the late Monday evening storm threat, if it looks more likely that storms will indeed develop, they could turn severe.

The rest of the week looks dry and near normal with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. However, watch for temperatures to spike again next weekend with more intense mid 90s on the way.

