4Warn Alert: Sunny Sunday... Muggy Monday

Weather Discussion: The second half of the weekend will look and feel much different than the first. After some patches of morning fog Sunday, I expect loads of sunshine. Even with warmer afternoon temperatures, lower humidity will make for a fairly nice summer day.

An approaching front turns our winds out of the south Monday, leading to a one-day shot of intense heat. Look for highs in the mid 90s Monday afternoon. That front will slide through Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with only a low chance for a shower or thundershower.

