Wentzville PD joins effort to crack down on expired temp tags

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -The Wentzville Police Department is the latest in St. Charles County to join the effort of cutting down on the number of expired temporary tags on the streets.

In mid-June, the St. Charles City Police Department launched its own campaign, announcing a “zero tolerance” approach to the problem. Drivers found to be in possession of a fraudulent or expired temporary tag will be given a summons and have the tag seized as evidence.

“As a region, in St. Charles County, this is a problem,” said Sgt. Jacob Schmidt of the Wentzville Police Department. “In Wentzville, it’s a problem. So we’re going to address it and it’s good to see our other law enforcement neighbors are doing the same.”

A spokesperson for the St. Charles City Police Department said officers have issued 309 summons since June 13, effectively removing as many expired or fake tags from the roadways.

Wentzville Police started their campaign last week and will also take the tag off the vehicle in question and submit it as evidence in the case.

“If we leave that expired tag or altered tag on the car, then they might continue these violations,” said Schmidt. “So our hope is by taking it we will encourage them to park the car and stop driving until they can get it registered or inspected.”

The Florissant Police Department took to social media shortly after the campaigns were announced, noting it has issued more than 13,600 tickets for expired tags and registration since 2020. Further, it has issued an additional 5,000 warnings, the department said.

However, Florissant Police do not remove the tag from the vehicle, with the department saying in part:

“We do not seize temporary tags because there is more to consider. Each temporary tag is specifically registered to the vehicle it is on and in the event that a vehicle is involved in any type of criminal activity or possibly a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle leaves a scene, that temporary tag can still be used to identify the vehicle either by witness testimony, surveillance video or license plate readers. We believe for our police department that it makes the most sense not to seize the tag.”

In Missouri, an individual has 30 days to pay the sales tax on the vehicle after purchasing it. In Illinois, a buyer pays the sales tax upfront at the time of sale.

In 2020, the state issued a 60-day grace period for temporary tags because of the pandemic, but that order has since expired.

“We look at it as a department as a public safety concern,” Schmidt said. “In many cases, these vehicles don’t have insurance or valid safety inspections which causes problems for other motorists out driving.”

St. Charles City Police plan to continue their enforcement through September 12. Wentzville Police said its campaign will encompass the next 30 days.

