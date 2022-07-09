Parson appoints new circuit judge, associate circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gov. Mike Parson announced Craig Higgins as the new Circuit Judge and Commissioner Rochelle Woodiest as the new Associate Circuit Judge Friday.

Higgins will fill in for James Sullivan. He is a lifelong resident of St. Louis City, and he has been the associate circuit judge since 2019.

Higgins earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his J.D. from Drake University School of Law. He served in the office of the city counselor for more than 20 years, including more than seven years as an attorney manager for the Municipal Prosecution Division.

Woodiest will fill in Thomas McCarthy. She is also a resident of St. Louis City. Woodiest earned her B.A. from Iowa State University and J.D. from St. Louis University School of Law.

She currently serves as one of the court’s two treatment court commissioners being appointed in 2013 and re-commissioned in 2017 and 2021. Woodiest spent more than 10 years serving as a trial attorney and prosecutor in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, including more than four years as the Director Drug Court Prosecution in the adult drug court program.

