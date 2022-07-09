Inmate at St. Louis City Justice Center dies of apparent suicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An inmate died Friday around 5 p.m. at the St. Louis City Justice Center jail. The jail’s commissioner said the death is being ruled a suicide.

“Earlier this afternoon, a detainee at the City Justice Center was pronounced deceased from an apparent suicide,” St. Louis City Justice Center Corrections Commissioner, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, said in a statement. “A Corrections Officer and medical staff conducted life-saving measures and called EMS. The individual was then transported to the hospital. The detainee was pronounced deceased shortly before 5p.m.

“The Division of Corrections is reviewing policies and procedures leading up to this incident and will provide updates when available.”

No other information on the incident was immediately released.

