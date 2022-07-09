Hearing for St. Louis ‘nuisance’ property set

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Grand Motel on North Grand Boulevard in North City has a nuisance property hearing with the City of St. Louis in July, according to city officials.

The hearing is set for July 19. The Jeff-Vander-Lou Neighborhood Association held a meeting about the property recently.

SLMPD call records show police responded to the address 129 times in the last two years for incidents like assaults, rape, drug overdoses and shootings.

“When I was a teenager, it did have its issues and problems,” said St. Louis alderperson Brandon Bosley, the alderman for the ward. “I think that corridor in general has been an issue and it’s getting to a point where--well it’s been at the point where things have to be addressed. We have shown that we are trying to work with the business in general to try to figure out how they can do better business and how we as a city can help them achieve their goals at the same time.”

Bosley told News 4 a business can be suspended sometimes during a nuisance hearing. If calls for service go down, he said, that’s a good indication that a business is the issue in the community.

The owner of the property declined News 4′s request for comment for the second time in two weeks.

“We had a person OD last Fourth of July on our front steps,” said Father Scott Jones, the pastor of Saints Teresa and Bridget Catholic Church, which is a few hundred feet from Grand Motel. “Obviously, there’s a lot of human trafficking and drug trafficking, and they’re very much inter-related. Wherever you have trafficking, there’s also violence.”

Father Jones said the owners of the motel haven’t been receptive to the residents’ concerns. Jones said many in the neighborhood want the motel closed down.

