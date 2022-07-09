4Warn Alert: Sunny Sunday... Muggy Monday
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Skies slowly clear this evening, and the second half of the weekend will look and feel much different than the first. After some patches of morning fog Sunday, I expect loads of sunshine. It’ll be warmer tomorrow but, thanks to lower humidity, count on a fairly nice day.
An approaching front turns our winds out of the south Monday, leading to a one-day shot of intense heat. Look for highs in the mid 90s Monday afternoon. That front will slide through Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with only a low chance for a shower or thundershower.
