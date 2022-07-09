4Warn Alert: Spot Showers Early Saturday, Then Dry & Cooler
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: A few isolated showers are still possible Saturday morning. Then expect decreasing clouds and a muggy but cooler day. Despite the cooler temperatures in the mid 80s for Saturday, it will remain rather humid. But then expect lower humidity and a dry day on Sunday.
Heat returns Monday with mid 90s, though not overly humid with a heat index near 97. But the heat won’t last as it cools down to near normal levels the rest of the week.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.