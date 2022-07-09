4Warn Alert: Spot Showers Early Saturday, Then Dry & Cooler

Weather Discussion: A few isolated showers are still possible Saturday morning. Then expect decreasing clouds and a muggy but cooler day. Despite the cooler temperatures in the mid 80s for Saturday, it will remain rather humid. But then expect lower humidity and a dry day on Sunday.

Heat returns Monday with mid 90s, though not overly humid with a heat index near 97. But the heat won’t last as it cools down to near normal levels the rest of the week.

