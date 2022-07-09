Advertisement

4Warn Alert: Spot Showers Early Saturday, Then Dry & Cooler

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: A few isolated showers are still possible Saturday morning. Then expect decreasing clouds and a muggy but cooler day. Despite the cooler temperatures in the mid 80s for Saturday, it will remain rather humid. But then expect lower humidity and a dry day on Sunday.

Heat returns Monday with mid 90s, though not overly humid with a heat index near 97. But the heat won’t last as it cools down to near normal levels the rest of the week.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Alert: Spot Showers Early Saturday, Then Dry & Cooler
4Warn Alert: Spot Showers Early Saturday, Then Dry & Cooler
4Warn Alert: Storm Threat, Then Cooler Weekend
4Warn Alert: Storm Threat, Then Cooler Weekend
July 8 afternoon seven-day forecast
4Warn Alert: Storm Threat Through Friday
4Warn Forecast: Friday Rain