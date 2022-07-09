2-year-old dies in North City fatal crash
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 2-year-old died in a fatal car crash that occurred Friday afternoon, police say.
The accident happened around 6:57 p.m. on 20th and St. Louis Ave. Officials reported a crash that left people trapped and a child not breathing.
The child was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced deceased. No other information was immediately released.
This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.
