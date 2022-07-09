Advertisement

2-year-old dies in North City fatal crash

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 2-year-old died in a fatal car crash that occurred Friday afternoon, police say.

The accident happened around 6:57 p.m. on 20th and St. Louis Ave. Officials reported a crash that left people trapped and a child not breathing.

The child was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced deceased. No other information was immediately released.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar's mug shot from his arrest on July 1, 2022.
St. Charles County Prosecutor refused breathalyzer & flashed badge during DWI arrest, documents say
Local photographer Whitnie Wagster is accused of doing bad business.
Local photography business accused of being a wedding day nightmare
Mississippi Monster is the new super slide at Raging Rivers in Grafton, Ill.
Raging Rivers opens new Mississippi Monster super slide
gavel
Parson appoints new circuit judge, associate circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court