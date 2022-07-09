17-year-old shark bite victim taking first steps after surgery, continuing recovery

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A 17-year-old girl who was bitten by a shark at Keaton Beach last week has a long road to recovery, but her family says she is in good spirits and making progress in her recovery.

According to Taylor County deputies, 17-year-old Addison Bethea was scalloping near Big Grassy Island when the incident happened on June 30. The family said the shark bit her multiple times and would not let loose.

Her brother and firefighter Rhett Willingham fought off the shark and likely saved her life, according to a release from Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

WCTV reports Rhett put a tourniquet on Bethea’s leg to minimize blood loss from the massive injury and kept her awake. Once the boat returned to Keaton Beach, the 17-year-old was flown to Tallahassee Memorial for emergency surgeries.

Addison Bethea, 17, was bitten by a shark on June 30 in Florida and she is continuing to recover with loved ones by her side. (Source: WCTV)

Since the shark bite, Bethea’s family said she has been through three surgeries and everything has gone well.

They said the doctors were able to perform an above-the-knee amputation in the latest operation while saving tissue in the lower leg.

“Dr. DeRosier, Dr. Hutchinson, and the medical staff can’t get enough praise from us for the wonderful care of our baby girl,” Bethea’s mother, Michelle Murphy, said.

Earlier this week, Murphy told WCTV that her daughter is expected to be moved to recovery and later back to her room.

“Please keep her and all of us in your prayers,” Murphy said.

Bethea’s family shared an inspirational video of her taking her first steps after surgery. The 17-year-old can be seen using a walker while taking steps down a hospital hallway.

The family has started a GoFundMe for Bethea’s medical expenses. They said they are thankful for what they have already received in support from the community.

Tyler Bowling, a program manager for the Florida Museum’s International Shark Attack File, said the incident remains under investigation but this was the first shark bite recorded in Taylor County.

