Trial for man accused of killing Ret. Cpt. David Dorn to begin July 18

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing a retired police captain during a night of rioting and looting will go on trial July 18.

Stephan Cannon is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, stealing, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors allege he shot and killed retired police captain David Dorn as he responded to an alarm at Lee’s Pawn Shop in North St. Louis during the early morning hours of June 2, 2020.

Dorn knew the owner and often checked on the store when the alarm would sound, Dorn’s widow, Ann, said.

According to police, Dorn confronted a group of people who had broken into the pawn shop on the sidewalk in front of the store before being shot and killed by Cannon.

Several other people are facing charges in the case. Jury selection will get underway on July 15, with opening statements taking place Monday, July 18.

