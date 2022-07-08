St. Charles Main Street proposal would cause some bars to close earlier

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More changes could be on the way for businesses in downtown St. Charles with a new push to target bars and their hours of operations.

The proposal to rezone Historic Main Street would require any new bars that only sell alcohol to close their doors at 11 p.m.

“That seems like it defeats the purpose for several businesses on Main Street,” Nathan Pierce said.

“I don’t think so because people will continue to come down for a drink, a nightcap,” Shelbi Margarida shared. “The only thing that will change is when people go home.”

“They are tearing the fabric of the neighborhood apart, pitting neighbor against neighbor,” business owner Joe Ancmon said.

The night life is starting to come alive. Spending my day, and night on Historic Main Street in St. Charles. Change is a constant for businesses here the last few years. Now there is an effort to rezone this stretch to limit hours of operations for businesses. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/EXWRSToh2c — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) July 8, 2022

Ancmon said this rezoning, if passed, will push new and exciting businesses to other parts of St. Charles.

“Some people want this to be Williamsburg, Virginia and it’s not,” Ancmon explained. “It’s a commerce street. Built on commerce.”

Ward 3 Alderman Vince Ratchford is the council member taking the lead on this proposal. News 4 called Ratchford for an on-camera comment he has not yet replied.

Some residents say they hope this effort cuts down crime.

St. Charles Police Chief Ray Jungst said whatever ordinance or zoning policy is put into place, it doesn’t change how his department will operate.

“We base it on density. The more people there, the more people we will have appropriated there, the less people there, the less people we have to be there,” Jungst said.

According to St. Charles Police, cops have answered 13,431 calls for service across all of the City of St. Charles since January 1. Only about 2,800 of those calls have come from Main Street with only 99 citations issued.

“11 is not going to work. I mean who is going to invest the money when they can go two or three blocks west and open up until 1:30. I don’t believe it’s good for the city,” Ancmon said.

“Honestly, the next thing we do is leave the area, when you leave, you leave money off the table for local businesses so yeah I don’t think it’s the best idea,” Pierce added.

This rezoning proposal will have its final reading for a vote in two weeks at the next city council meeting.

The proposed rezoning is outlined in the city’s agenda.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.