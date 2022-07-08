Advertisement

South Carolina real estate agent sentenced to 5 years in prison on child pornography charge

South Carolina man sentenced to 5 years in prison on child pornography charge
South Carolina man sentenced to 5 years in prison on child pornography charge(StoryBlocks)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A South Carolina real estate agent will be sentenced Friday for child pornography.

Reports say between June 3, 2020 and Sept. 21, 2020, Ronald Saunders, 37, admitted to communicating with a 17-year-old girl by cell phone and social media apps including Facebook Messenger, TikTok and WhatsApp. He also admitted to spending over 73 hours communicating by video with the teen and soliciting and viewing videos and images of her.

In Friday’s hearing, the victim’s mother said Saunders manipulated the teen into believing there was a romantic relationship.

“I wish every single day we never went on that app,” the victim said. “Ever since it happened, I’ve never felt more alone.”

Saunders pleaded guilty to a charge of accessing with the intent to view child pornography. He was sentenced to five years in prison and was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to the teen.

Officials ordered him to be placed on supervised release for life after his release.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mexican national pleads guilty to having more than 9 kg of methamphetimine in St. Charles, police say
(Courtesy Big Bounce America)
Big Bounce America in St. Louis area this weekend
parents coping with anxiety
Helping parents cope with anxiety
An employee at an Arby’s location in Maryland Heights shot a coworker during an argument Friday...
Employee at Maryland Heights Arby’s shoots co-worker during argument, police say