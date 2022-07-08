Advertisement

Pujols named to NL All Star team as ‘legacy selection'

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols tips his cap as he steps up to bat during...
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In what he has said will be his final season, Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is headed to the All Star Game.

Monday morning, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred added Pujols and Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera to the All-Star game rosters as legacy picks. Each player will be the 33rd player on the roster of their leagues.

Both are the only active players with 3,000 hits, and both are members of the 500 home run/3,000 hit club, something only five other players have accomplished.

Pujols is third all-time in RBIs, trailing only Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron. Among Cardinals, he is second all time in home runs and RBIs, and is the all time leader in slugging percentage and OPS.

