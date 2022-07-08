Police chase ends in North City after cars stolen from Shiloh dealership
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police chase ended in north St. Louis after cars were stolen from a dealership in Shiloh.
Three cars were reportedly stolen from the dealership overnight. Two of the stolen cars were able to escape but the third was stopped on Oxford and Switzer early Friday.
At least one person was taken into custody.
