Missouri advocates for abortion access say finding care more challenging post-Roe

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - In the two weeks following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the demand for abortion care at Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights, Illinois is unlike anything Dr. Colleen McNicholas has ever seen.

“Nothing could truly prepare us for what it was going to be like,” said McNicholas, who is the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and Southwest Missouri. “Our wait time pre-decision was about three to four days, and now we are looking at a wait time of two to three weeks.”

Their facility and their partners at Hope Clinic in Granite City are now the closest locations to the Metro still able to offer abortions as Missouri and other states across the U.S. have moved to ban virtually all abortions in the state.

“The number of patients coming from Tennessee has increased almost five-fold. Folks from Arkansas are also filling the schedules,” said McNicholas. “We are in a position now where we are going to have to increase our hours of operation and potentially at some point we’ll likely move to a 7-day clinic schedule.”

With more people from the South coming up to places like Illinois, this is now affecting where Missourians may be able to go to access abortion care.

“It’s just really chaotic, and people are confused. They’re scared,” said Alison Dreith, director of strategic partnerships with Midwest Access Coalition.

Midwest Access Coalition (MAC) is an organization that works to provide financial, emotional and other resources or accommodations to women who are in the process of seeking abortion care in the Midwest or traveling out of the Midwest.

Dreith says ever since the Supreme Court decision, they have noticed demand for MAC resources picked up significantly.

“The Friday that the decision came down...we had 200 missed calls,” said Dreith. “At that time, we had two full-time staff and two part-time staff, and a small handful of volunteers that were helping us manage clients’ cases. So, we had to shut down our line for that week and just be available to answer those first 200 messages that we received because we knew we couldn’t keep on taking the increased demand.”

Since reopening their lines this Tuesday, they now have four full-time positions and are still hiring more to handle the volume of calls.

“I’ve noticed this week us sending more clients to places like Pennsylvania and New York as care appointments have been booked up in places like Illinois,” said Dreith. “We put a $1,000 kind of limit on the amount of money that we can spend for each client and that has to include their air flight or their hotel, which have been really expensive this summer.”

While they are doing the best they can to provide these support services to women, it is unclear how much future demand will impact how much they can help.

“We’re hoping that we won’t have to put limits on the amount of clients that we service each week because we don’t want to be a barrier to why someone can’t access their abortion care,” said Dreith.

As the Biden Administration takes some steps to enhance abortion care and contraceptive access for women across the country, Dr. McNicholas remains cautious on whether it will improve opportunities for Missouri women.

“The truth is that increasing access to emergency contraception and IUDs are not a solution to the abortion access problem,” said McNicholas. “If in fact the administration is able and willing to enforce a provision around accessibility of medication abortion in all states, I think that could potentially be a way to increase access for folks. But we have heard lots of words before from this administration all the way down. So, now is the time to actually see some action.”

