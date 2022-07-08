Mexican national pleads guilty to having more than 9 kg of methamphetimine in St. Charles, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Mexico pleaded guilty Friday to a federal drug crime in St. Charles.

During a Feb. 19, 2020 traffic stop, police found 26 packages containing a total of nine plus kilograms of methamphetamine, a stolen gun, and $5,046 in cash in a speaker in a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Juan Manuel Barajas-Magana. He and his companion, Susana Esmeralda Salazar-Amaya, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute meth.

Salazar-Amaya admitted to illegally entering the country, giving a false name to police and having an active federal warrant from Indiana. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15.

Barajas-Magana faces 10 years to life in prison when sentenced on Oct. 4.

