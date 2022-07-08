Advertisement

Metro East church hosting Laundry of Love Saturday

Westview Baptist Church is hosting a Laundry of Love event this weekend.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) -- A local church is making sure families in the Metro East have clean clothing.

Westview Baptist Church will host a Laundry of Love event Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Best Wash Laundry in Fairview Heights.

At the event, people can drop off their clothing and the church will wash, dry and fold them for free.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cars were stolen from a car dealership in Shiloh.
Police chase ends in North City after cars stolen from Shiloh dealership
Luna the Corpse Flower
Corpse flower ready to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden
I-44 Closing at Big Bend
MoDOT will close I-44 at Big Bend
Beau Rothwell is on trial in St. Louis County after being charged with first-degree murder in...
Beau Rothwell sentencing set for Friday after being convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of his pregnant wife