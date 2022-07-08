Metro East church hosting Laundry of Love Saturday

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) -- A local church is making sure families in the Metro East have clean clothing.

Westview Baptist Church will host a Laundry of Love event Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Best Wash Laundry in Fairview Heights.

At the event, people can drop off their clothing and the church will wash, dry and fold them for free.

