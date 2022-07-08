Man accused of almost hitting construction workers while fleeing police after carjacking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - An 18-year-old North County man is facing charges, accused of carjacking a man, then almost hitting construction workers while trying to flee police.

La’Vontray Hayes-Williams is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday, police say he approached a 2018 Nissan Sentra that was parked near the Family Dollar in the 6400 block of West Florissant, pointed a gun at the driver and demanded he get out of the car. The victim complied and ran to a nearby Mobil station to call police.

Hayes-Williams then drove off and later spotted by officers, who tried to get Hayes-Williams to pull over, but police say did not stop and led them on chase. He drove west on I-70 and then south on I-170. During the chase, authorities say he through a construction zone near Olive Boulevard and almost hit some construction workers. He then took the Olive exit.

The car was found abandoned a shot distance away. Police later found the occupants of the Jetta, including Hayes-Williams, who was arrested. Officers say he had .45 caliber pistol on him,

Police say Hayes-Williams later admitted to the carjacking. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

