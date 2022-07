ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local organizations are working to make sure people can keep cool in the summer heat.

The Westlake Ace Hardware hosted a fan drive to benefit the Salvation Army. In all, 88 box fans were donated to help those who need it.

Nationwide, Ace Hardware was able to raise $100,000 in the drive.

