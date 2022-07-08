Advertisement

‘Karen’s Diner’ coming to St. Louis

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A different type of dining experience will be popping up in the St. Louis area soon.

“Karen’s Diner” will be opening a location in South City. It claims to be the place to embrace your “inner Karen.”

In a description, the restaurant says “expect rude service, singing waiters and regular guest appearances from the manager, the most Karen Karen.”

The exact location has not been announced other than it will be on Gravois. It is set to open September 24.

