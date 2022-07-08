Advertisement

Cardinals’ Goldschmidt voted in as All-Star Game starter at 1B; Arenado falls short in 3B voting

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, June 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt emerged victorious from the fan voting for the 2022 All-Star Game and will serve as the starter at his position for the Midsummer Classic on July 19 in Los Angeles.

The distinction marks Goldschmidt’s seventh All-Star selection of his career and his first with St. Louis. Goldschmidt leads all NL hitters in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage as he makes his case for an MVP Award with his exceptional performance for the Cardinals this season.

Though Nolan Arenado could still be named for the NL All-Star team alongside Goldy, he won’t be in the lineup as a starter for the game after Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado narrowly edged out Arenado in the fan vote, with 51% of the final tally compared to Arenado’s 49%.

Interestingly, the Cardinals will have two representatives at the first base position at the festivities at Dodger Stadium later this month. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred named Albert Pujols to the All-Star team earlier Friday as a legacy player using an authority that was granted to the league’s commish in the most recent collective bargaining agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association. Miguel Cabrera drew the honor on the American League side.

