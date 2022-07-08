Advertisement

Fatal accident closes Old Highway 50 in Clinton County, Illinois

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed both directions of Old Highway 50 in Clinton County, Illinois.

The accident happened early Friday afternoon. The Clinton County Coroner is on the scene and confirmed to News 4 that the accident is fatal.

Old Highway 50 is closed east of Beckmeyer, from Pipeline Road to Harper Street. News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Beau Rothwell is on trial in St. Louis County after being charged with first-degree murder in...
Beau Rothwell sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his pregnant wife
ATSU-MOSDOH is having their second annual clinic for veterans at the St. Louis Dental Center
St. Louis Dental Center provides free dental exams to veterans
Cars were stolen from a car dealership in Shiloh.
Police chase ends in North City after cars stolen from Shiloh dealership
Luna the Corpse Flower
Corpse flower ready to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden