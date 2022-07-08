Fatal accident closes Old Highway 50 in Clinton County, Illinois

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed both directions of Old Highway 50 in Clinton County, Illinois.

The accident happened early Friday afternoon. The Clinton County Coroner is on the scene and confirmed to News 4 that the accident is fatal.

Old Highway 50 is closed east of Beckmeyer, from Pipeline Road to Harper Street. News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.